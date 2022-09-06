The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Unforgiveable! CDC Admits At Least 159 Children Dead, 1,200 Disabled, 14,500 Hospitalized & 55,000 Injured In USA Due To CONvid Experimental Shot

It seems some people still are not paying attention to the deadly nature of the CONvid-1984 experimental shots, fraudulently referred to as “vaccines.”  Now, the Center for Disease Control & Prevention has released the numbers through their pitiful Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which only reports less than 1% of injuries and deaths.  Those …


