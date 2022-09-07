The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Greta Thunberg Resumes Her Climate Complaints, Lectures Europeans While Energy Prices Skyrocket

September 7, 2022   |   Tags:

Teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg is haranguing everyone to prioritize climate change while Europe suffers through a crippling energy crisis exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The 19-year-old activist lamented that […] The post Greta Thunberg Resumes Her Climate Complaints, Lectures Europeans While Energy Prices Skyrocket appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x