Kari Lake Highlights Pure Hypocrisy by Kathy Griffin and Her Merry Band of Delusional Leftists

September 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

One of the definitions of “projection” is, “The attribution of one’s own attitudes, feelings, or suppositions to others.”

With that understood, here’s failed radical leftist comedian Kathy Griffin engaging in pure projection:

If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.

She’s not alone in her beliefs if responses from progressives on Twitter are any indication. Griffin and her cohorts should engage in introspection to see how hypocritical their own projections are. And Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake believes it all starts at the top with Joe Biden.

The woman holding a bloody head of a U.S. President just threatened Civil War if you don’t vote for Democrats. Weird… just last week @JoeBiden told us MAGA Republicans are the violent ones.

The left engages in violence when they don’t get their way… and sometimes when they do. Yet we’re constantly told it’s America First patriots that are the threat. Will the left ever recognize their own hypocrisy? Probably not.

