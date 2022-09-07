Low Confidence In Truss On All Key Issues

Most Brits don’t feel great about their new prime minister’s ability to make the right decisions for their country, according to a YouGov poll.

You will find more infographics at Statista

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, in terms of the key issues Liz Truss will need to handle, the UK public are particularly doubtful over her approach to managing the rising cost of living, the economy, the housing crisis and the NHS.

The issues that the public have marginally more trust in (either “a little” or “a lot”) include dealing with the Russia-Ukraine conflict (24 percent trust), defense (24 percent) and law and order (23 percent).

When asked how Truss would fare in tackling these issues in comparison to her predecessor Boris Johnson, respondents said she would do a worse job on all fronts apart from restoring trust in politics and education.

Even then, trust was pretty low, with 7 percent of respondents saying Johnson could restore faith in politics versus 16 percent believing in Truss, and 11 percent saying Johnson could manage education well versus 13 percent believing Truss had the better chance.