Only 12% Of Brits Have Trust In Truss

Liz Truss was sworn in as the new UK Prime Minister yesterday. As the successor to Boris Johnson who quit after an historic number of ministerial resignations, Truss is also a member of the Tory party and will be the third female prime minister to lead the country.

However, as Statista's Anna Fleck details below, Truss appears to have garnered little support in the UK.

According to a poll taken by YouGov, only 12 percent of UK respondents think she will make a “good” or a “great” prime minister. Where 55 percent of respondents said they thought Johnson was a “poor” or “terrible” PM, Truss has fared little better with 52 percent holding the view. Looking back beyond Johnson, a majority of Britons said Truss would be worse than every past leader going back to Thatcher. This includes 34 percent of respondents saying she would be worse than Theresa May.

The survey also found that while on the whole people have not made their mind up about the incoming PM, 38 percent of people agreed that she was “hardworking” and 65 percent of people said she was “out of touch with ordinary people.”