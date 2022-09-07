Schumer Super PAC Spends Millions To Damage Moderate Republican in New Hampshire Primary
September 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) is spending millions in New Hampshire's Senate Republican primary to damage a moderate, competitive candidate—a move that benefits a pro-Trump challenger who has called the state's Republican governor a "Chinese Communist sympathizer." The post Schumer Super PAC Spends Millions To Damage Moderate Republican in New Hampshire Primary appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
