Teen Facing 10 Years in a Cage for Killing Man Who Raped and Trafficked Her as a Child

September 7, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A child who defended herself from sex traffickers is locked in a cage as the sex traffickers walk free. Des Moines, IA — Pieper Lewis, 17, does not deny grabbing a knife and stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times in June of 2020. She has admitted as much. Lewis does, however, deny that her actions on …



