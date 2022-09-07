The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

White Daughter of Maine Pageant Queen Quits Role as Indigenous College Dean After Being Accused of LYING That She’s Native American to Land Job While Peddling $35,000 Tribal Quilts

September 7, 2022   |   Tags:

The post White Daughter of Maine Pageant Queen Quits Role as Indigenous College Dean After Being Accused of LYING That She’s Native American to Land Job While Peddling $35,000 Tribal Quilts appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x