Fitting: Washington State Democrat Dictator Jaydolph Insleeze Picks Halloween to End His Manufactured State of Emergency

There is evil in this nation, and most of it is coming from Democrat politicians. At the top of the list of Democrat demons is Washington Governor Jay Inslee who has set the bar for even his fellow Marxists when it comes to draconian restrictions to “protect” people from Covid-19.

After two-and-a-half years of massive overreach and ineffective Covid countermeasures – also known as cancellation of our freedoms – Inslee picked Halloween as the time to finally sunset his decrees. Fitting.

“We’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Inslee said during a press conference. “Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered.”

According to MyNorthwest:

The statewide Face Covering Order issued by the state Department of Health will remain in place for health care and long-term care settings, as well as correctional facilities under certain circumstances after the state of emergency ends. Vaccination requirements for health care and education workers will end, but employers will continue to be able to require them if they choose. Inslee has already announced that COVID-19 vaccination will remain a condition of employment for most Washington state agencies.

Unfortunately, those who were vaccinated against their will in order to have the “privilege” of keeping their jobs cannot get unvaccinated, so listing the restrictions now is practically meaningless.

This move by Inslee leaves California and West Virginia as the only states who have not set a date for their Covid states of emergency to be lifted.

