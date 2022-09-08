State Attorneys General Fire Shot Across the Bow of Woke Corporations

September 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

BlackRock Inc., the self-proclaimed world’s largest investment manager, announced this year that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the growth of “gender lens investing.” The term, which didn’t appear in […] The post State Attorneys General Fire Shot Across the Bow of Woke Corporations appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...