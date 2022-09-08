The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch Live: Fed Chair Powell Speaks At The Cato Institute

Less than two weeks since his now infamously brief Jackson Hole Hawknado, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will take part in a discussion at the Cato Institute conference on monetary policy in Washington.

Today's address comes less than two weeks before the central bank announces its next rate decision and rate-hike expectations have been a one-way street higher (hawkish) since his J-Hole speech.

