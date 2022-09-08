Well, This Is Awkward: New British PM Liz Truss in 1994 Wanted Monarchy Gone — “We Do Not Believe People Should Be Born to Rule”

September 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles comes at a time of political turmoil with a new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. That makes for awkward timing as she was once very public about her opinion that the Monarchy should be abolished.

Watch:

British PM Liz Truss in 1994 calls for abolishing the monarchy: "We do not believe that people should be born to rule." pic.twitter.com/cTUKVGxotG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2022

As one of our oldest and most loyal allies, it behooves the United States for Great Britain to be stable. But between everything that’s being pushed by the globalist elites combined with all of the “natural” disasters that are plaguing the world such as drought and flooding, it seems the turmoil in London is only going to get worse.

Considering that the new King is one of the globalist elites pushing The Great Reset while the new PM is a pawn of Klaus Schwab, we may be forced to rethink our relationship with the decaying former world power.

The post Well, This Is Awkward: New British PM Liz Truss in 1994 Wanted Monarchy Gone — “We Do Not Believe People Should Be Born to Rule” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...