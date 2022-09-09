Black Democrat Senate Candidate on White Leftists: “You’ve Got to Treat Them Like S*** — That’s the Only Way They’ll Respect You”

A common feeling expressed by conservatives on social media is that White leftists are self-deprecating, guilt-ridden fools who kowtow to minorities as a way to virtue signal their progressiveness. Black Democrats know this as well, which is why recent leaked comments by U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews ring true.

Despite being correct in her assessment, even her fellow Democrats are calling for her to suspend her campaign with some even wanting her to resign from the state legislature. According to the Associated Press:

The calls for state Rep. Krystle Matthews to withdraw just two months ahead of the general election came Thursday in reaction to leaked audio published by conservative activist group Project Veritas of Matthews speaking to one of its members, without her knowledge. Sitting in a restaurant, Matthews, who is Black, is heard saying that she represents a “mostly white” district, adding, of white voters: “I keep them right here — like under my thumbs. … Otherwise, they get out of control — like kids.” “You ought to know who you’re dealing with,” Matthews goes on to say. “You’ve got to treat them like s—-. That’s the only way they’ll respect you.”

She’s not wrong. White leftists love to be treated like s*** by persons of color. It makes them feel like they’re selflessly accepting punishment for past generations that wronged Blacks and other minorities. It’s an act of penance to reverse their “White Privilege” that has made things too easy for them while making things too hard for minorities.

In modern-day America, this is, of course, a very racist perspective. American citizens have equal opportunity across the board. The myths of systemic racism or generational persecution were no longer widespread problems in the 21st century until Democrats saw an opportunity to stoke racism from the other side of the cultural fence. Now, we’re seeing people like Krystle Matthews attempting to capitalize on the lunacy.

