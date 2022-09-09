Dem Official Suspected of Murdering Journalist Once Told Elizabeth Warren That Republicans ‘Want Us at Each Other’s Throats’

September 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Nevada Democratic official who has been accused of murdering a journalist once accused Republicans of trying to set Americans “at each other’s throats.” Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles […] The post Dem Official Suspected of Murdering Journalist Once Told Elizabeth Warren That Republicans 'Want Us at Each Other's Throats' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...