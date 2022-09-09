The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dem Official Suspected of Murdering Journalist Once Told Elizabeth Warren That Republicans ‘Want Us at Each Other’s Throats’

September 9, 2022   |   Tags:

A Nevada Democratic official who has been accused of murdering a journalist once accused Republicans of trying to set Americans “at each other’s throats.” Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles […] The post Dem Official Suspected of Murdering Journalist Once Told Elizabeth Warren That Republicans 'Want Us at Each Other's Throats' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x