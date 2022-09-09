"End Of Days" Near As Illinois Set To Eliminate Cash Bail For Violent Offenders

Progressive prosecutors and politicians have been enforcing radical criminal-justice policies across the country, often with little concern for real-world effects on the community. The latest is a "no cash bail" policy that will take effect in the new year for those charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson in the State of Illinois.

The Counter Signal reported SAFE-T Act ends cash bail and includes 12 non-detainable offenses, second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson without bail, as well as drug-induced homicide, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, intimidation, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, drug offenses and threatening a public official.

After Jan. 1, individuals charged with the above crimes will be free to roam the streets without bail.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow warned the "end of days" is coming in the new year when the bill takes effect. Will County is located in the northeastern part of the state and is the second largest county in the six-country Chicago metro area.

Glasgow continued: SAFE-T Act "will destroy the city and the state of Illinois ... and I don't even understand (how) the people who support it can't realize that."

The new law also states who can be arrested: For example, someone trespassing on private property can be fined by police but not removed. Glasgow said police and judges would have their "hands tied" behind their backs. This will undoubtedly transform the county into a criminal paradise.

He said the violent crime and chaos seen in the metro area would swallow the county alive (and even the state):

"What you see in Chicago, we'll have here."

Even though the SAFE-T Act aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system and is designed to end 'mass incarceration' ... critics of the new legislation are overwhelmingly alarmed that a plague of violent crime will spread across the state.

Last month, the Manhattan Institute reported that criminal justice reform in New York failed. The report clarifies that bail reform increased crime, and those subjected to violence were minorities.

A no-cash bail for the 12 offenses is another reason residents should leave the state. What could happen after the law goes into effect reminds us of scenes from the dystopian action horror film "The Purge."

Get out of Illinois.

It is way too dangerous to live or work there.



The state legislature and Governor are insane to have passed this.



pic.twitter.com/F1kltV6QCK — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 8, 2022

Progressive criminal-justice policies have failed law-abiding citizens. No wonder people are arming up as violent crime spikes in America's urban centers.