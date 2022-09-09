Globalist Grifter Volodymyr Zelensky Lands Unearned Epic Gig Headlining a U.S. Defense Contractor Conference

Imagine having as your sole purpose the swindling of money from other nations to fund a futile war effort, knowing the money won’t be traced and most will find its way into the pockets of oligarchs and globalist elites. Now, imagine the governments you’re trying to swindle openly supporting the con. If you can see it all clearly, you’re understanding the world of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

And his job just got a whole lot easier thanks to the Military Industrial Complex embracing his con as they are wont to do. According to The Hill:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address U.S. defense contractors later this month when he headlines the annual Future Force Capabilities Conference and Exhibition hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). Zelensky is scheduled to speak at the event Sept. 21, according to the program for the event available on the NDIA’s website. Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s minister of defense, is also scheduled to speak that day. News of the appearances was first reported by Reuters, which noted that the officials will speak via video link. Zelensky is expected to appeal for more weapons for his country during his speech, the outlet added. News of the Ukrainian president’s speech to the NDIA — whose membership includes defense industry giants like Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics — comes as Kyiv looks to fend off Russia’s invasion as it drags through its sixth month.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian people are stuck between an aggressive Russian invasion force and a corrupt Ukrainian government who is using them as financial human shields to prolong their money-laundering efforts.

Conservatives on social media reacted to the news of Zelensky landing the sweet gig:

What is this… SNL? Good grief – they don’t even pretend anymore. https://t.co/4YIiV3W44z — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 10, 2022

They are literally MOCKING Americans because U.S. politicians have STOLEN billions of OUR hard-earned taxpayer $$ to hand over to this corrupt putz. They are intentionally HARMING Americans and the world. Does ANYONE in Congress stand for we, the people anymore? https://t.co/5NxWuT878J — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 10, 2022

2022 in one tweet. https://t.co/f7N8K12x7D — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 10, 2022

This is a disgrace. https://t.co/xBxbCSW8S9 — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) September 10, 2022

Defense contractors should list him as a dependant! https://t.co/9MkUuF5Tkt — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 9, 2022

They're not even hiding it anymore. https://t.co/TD3NddvN9t — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 9, 2022

Ukraine represents a taxpayer black hole through which the Military Industrial Complex can dump its products. Swindler-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky is the ideal representative of the Deep State, globalist elites, and grifters across the globe.

