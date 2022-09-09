The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Iranian Terrorists Will Get Billions of Dollars Before Congress Can Review New Nuclear Deal

September 9, 2022   |   Tags:

Iran will gain immediate access to billions of dollars in cash assets on the day a new nuclear accord is signed, money that will flow to Tehran's top terror organizations before Congress has a chance to review the deal, former senior U.S. officials and experts told the Washington Free Beacon. The post Iranian Terrorists Will Get Billions of Dollars Before Congress Can Review New Nuclear Deal appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x