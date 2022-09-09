Joe Scarborough: Jesus Never Said Anything About Killing Children
September 9, 2022 | Tags: Abortion, FEDERALIST, jesusDemocrats and their cronies in the corrupt corporate media so desperately want their radical, unpopular abortion agenda to save their party from its expected losses in the November midterms that they are willing to lie about what Jesus and the Bible say about life in the womb to their viewers. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, for example, […]
