The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ken Paxton Says George Soros Is Behind Ludicrous Law Preventing Attorneys General From Prosecuting Voter Fraud

September 9, 2022   |   Tags:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Charlie Kirk to explain why he can’t prosecute voter fraud cases. He blamed billionaire globalist George Soros for the Republican-run court screwing us over.

Watch:

The post Ken Paxton Says George Soros Is Behind Ludicrous Law Preventing Attorneys General From Prosecuting Voter Fraud appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x