Putin Plays the Escalation Game

September 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The war in Ukraine has taken another turn. This week, Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian positions in the south. It also reclaimed territory in the northeast. The United States announced an additional $2.8 billion in aid to Ukraine and its neighbors, including $675 million in munitions, vehicles, and field equipment. The finance ministers of the G7 agreed to a price cap on Russian oil (with details to follow). U.N. ambassador Linda Greenfield-Thomas condemned Russia’s barbaric "filtration operations" whereby Ukrainian civilians are searched, interrogated, and marked for detention or population transfer. The post Putin Plays the Escalation Game appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...