Wayfair's Stock Is Down Over 80% Since They Canceled MyPillow — Now They're Issuing More Debt

In January 2021, Wayfair sided with the liberal mob and dropped MyPillow products from their online store.

Liberals celebrated:

CONFIRMED: @Wayfair will no longer sell MyPillow in light of their CEO Mike Lindell’s role in last week’s insurrection. https://t.co/GPyBwmXbzY — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 19, 2021

In response, conservatives boycotted Wayfair — and bought their home goods from MyPillow.com directly instead.

Now, this:

Wayfair’s stock has dropped over 80% since January 2021 (via stockcharts.com):

And Wayfair is issuing new debt — InvestorPlace reported:

Now, Wayfair’s downtrodden investors have been hit with another development that’s not going over well. Reportedly, Wayfair intends to offer a whopping $600 million worth of convertible senior notes, due 2027. The response to this big-money debt issuance proposal was immediate. By 11:00 a.m. Eastern, W stock was down between 5% and 6%. Bear in mind, the shares had already fallen from $195 to around $50 in 2022 before Wayfair dropped this bombshell on its investors. Just to clarify, convertible senior notes are basically a type of short- to medium-term debt that a company can issue, which will convert into equity (stock shares) at some point. It’s fine that Wayfair will receive a major capital infusion by issuing these senior notes. However, the company will have to pay it all back with interest.

Canceling MyPillow was a big mistake!

Liberals forced conservatives to choose between an online store and a man who fights for conservatives.

With MyPillow winning, will other companies stop fighting conservatives?

Will we return America to the open economy it should be?

It’s not just pillows at MyPillow:

