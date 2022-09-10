Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn Burns the Climate Change Argument to the Ground

September 10, 2022

Piers Corbyn, the controversial and utterly epic brother of Jeremy Corbyn, has a reputation for speaking the truth. You can tell this by viewing how the press labels him a “conspiracy theorist” for opposing Covid jabs and climate change hysteria.

He recently went on RT to discuss the current heatwave that is causing draughts across the globe. Climate change maniacs are blaming it (and everything else) on climate change, but Corbyn sets the record straight. Watch:

Hat Tip: Merissa Hansen

This video will make climate change cultists seethe. pic.twitter.com/dCEWxjXhE2 — Merissa Hansen (@MerissaHansen17) September 10, 2022

