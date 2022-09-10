Dem Rep Drops Truth Bomb About The Border Crisis; ‘It’s Not Closed’

September 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday afternoon, Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar attacked the Biden administration for its handling of the border problem. “When they claim the border is closed, they’re really not talking about the same thing. It is not shut. We received 1.7 million visitors the previous year. We’ll probably have about 2.3 million at the conclusion of this fiscal year, Cuellar predicted to Fox News presenter Neil Cavuto. “That amounts to about 4 million people in only two years. If you include the 400, 500,000 getaways, that amounts to 4.5 million people. You must experience



Read More...