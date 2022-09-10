Free Speech Is Definitely Under Attack As Social Media Platforms, Government Are In Bed

September 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

One lingering concern in the era of social media is how and why online venues like Facebook and Twitter decide to “regulate” speech, as well as whether or not the government is pressuring them to do more. Recently, hundreds of pages of emails between federal authorities and the major social media platforms were dropped from the case; they are informative, if not conclusive, to read. Attorneys General from Louisiana and Missouri filed the civil lawsuit, claiming that the tech companies’ efforts to combat disinformation constitute “government action” under the law since they entail “open cooperation” with public authorities. The AGs



