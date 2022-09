George Gascón’s Journey From Good Cop to Bad Prosecutor

September 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Before he became one the nation’s most radical prosecutors, Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón served as the "right arm" to LAPD chief William Bratton in the heyday of broken-windows policing. The post George Gascón’s Journey From Good Cop to Bad Prosecutor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...