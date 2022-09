Jailed Christian Teacher Refuses to Back Down, Delivers Powerful Message on Faith to Judge

September 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“I can be a Christian in Mountjoy Prison or I can be a pagan acceptor of transgenderism outside it.” That’s a statement from Irish schoolteacher Enoch Burke, jailed for protesting […] The post Jailed Christian Teacher Refuses to Back Down, Delivers Powerful Message on Faith to Judge appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...