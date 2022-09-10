Sheriff: Disney Worker, Teachers Among 160 Arrested In Polk County Human Trafficking Investigation
September 10, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosOnce again, Sheriff Grady Judd is having to make another announcement about rounding up more than 100 people in a human trafficking operation, and once again, another Disney employee is among the fish caught in the net, included in the 160 arrested. Even teachers were busted. WFLA reports: WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk …
