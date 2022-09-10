Sheriff: Disney Worker, Teachers Among 160 Arrested In Polk County Human Trafficking Investigation

Once again, Sheriff Grady Judd is having to make another announcement about rounding up more than 100 people in a human trafficking operation, and once again, another Disney employee is among the fish caught in the net, included in the 160 arrested. Even teachers were busted. WFLA reports: WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk …



