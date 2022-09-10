The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Solution Series: Financial Strategies During Wartime with Catherine Austin Fitts (Video)

September 10, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
“I’m really big on prayer and also intuition. I’ve discovered, both for building a better map and for navigating an increasingly dangerous physical environment, our intuition really can guide us.” ~ Catherine Austin Fitts Please login to watch the full episode and access subscriber-only content. Not a subscriber yet? You are invited to join here! By Corey Lynn and …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x