These Are The Most (Un)Popular Royals

The United Kingdom has lost its most popular and beloved royal. Queen Elizabeth ll died on September 8 at the age of 96, having reigned for 70 years.

As Statista's,Martin Armstrong details below, based on YouGov survey data shows, the Queen was the most admired member of her family, with a net favorability among the public of 67 percent in the most recent poll.

Catherine and William were placed closely together in second and third.

The new King, Charles, has not enjoyed the same levels of popularity as his mother, only garnering a net score of 18 percent.

Looking at the bottom of the scale, an incredible amount of largely negative media focus has been put on Harry and Meghan of late.

As data from YouGov shows, the furore around the pair has led to a significant fall in popularity. When asked if they have a positive or negative opinion of 15 royals, Harry and Meghan came out with a net favourability of -7 percent and -22 percent, respectively.

Prince Andrew is still firmly the least popular member of the royal family in the eyes of the public, though. The Queen's son has been in the spotlight for a much more damaging reason.