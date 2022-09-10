[VIDEO] Big Changes Coming to “Wheel Of Fortune” as Game Show Enters 40th Year

Well, America’s favorite game show is getting a big facelift, complete with new gameplay, and new technology. That’s right, “Wheel of Fortune” will have a new XL option, and a brand new state-of-the-art puzzleboard, among other new things. TV Line reported that ahead of Wheel of Fortune‘s Season 40 premiere. To mark Wheel‘s new season, premiering Monday, Sept 12 with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the syndicated game show will unveil a new LED-screen puzzleboard, as well as an “XL Week” of shows that put more prize money at stake than ever before. Incoming executive producer Bellamie Blackstone said in



