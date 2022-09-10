The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

[VIDEO] Irish Celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Death With a Gory “Song” During Soccer Game 

September 10, 2022

There still is no love lost between the Irish and the English. There are a lot of animosities between the two groups — about 800 years worth, give or take a few. So, this is likely why an entire soccer stadium “celebrated” when they heard the Queen had passed. They all sang a really gory song, about “Lizzy” being in a box, and it was very clear from that moment on that the Irish had absolutely no love for the Queen of England. Part of their angst is based on a long-ago history, but some of it is also more


