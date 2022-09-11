17-Year-Old Texas Teen Shoots and Kills Two Masked Home Invaders

September 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This is another “good guy with a gun” story, but this one has a twist. This “good guy” is actually a good kid. He’s a teenager, only 17 years old, and he stood guard and defended his Texas home and everyone in it from masked home invaders. Fox News reported that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking anyone with information to reach out to his office after two men allegedly attempting to break into a home Friday night were shot and killed by a teenager with a shotgun. A homicide release record showed that at approximately 10:40 p.m. local time, deputies responded



Read More...