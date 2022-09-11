FLASHBACK: Sammy Sosa Taking the Field and Hitting a Homer After 9/11

September 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Former MLB slugger Sammy Sosa has his share of controversies throughout his career and his life, but following the 9/11 terrorist attacks he had his shining moment in the spotlight. He used his visibility to remind Americans that this is still America.

How many woke modern athletes would do something similar if the attacks happened today? How many would take a knee instead?

FLASHBACK: Sammy Sosa takes the field his first game after the September 11th terrorist attacks. Where has this uplifting gratitude gone in professional sports? pic.twitter.com/gZCL2q6fqg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 11, 2022

The post FLASHBACK: Sammy Sosa Taking the Field and Hitting a Homer After 9/11 appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...