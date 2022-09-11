Is UPS' New Rule Change An Attack On Gun Industry?

United Parcel Service (UPS), one of the largest US package delivery companies, has changed shipping regulations that will hurt small to medium-sized gun manufacturers.

AmmoLand News obtained a letter that UPS sent customers in the firearms industry specifying how as of Aug. 29, shipments of at least 50 handguns per day had to be sustained to use its 2nd Day Air service. Sellers who did not meet new service volume requirements risk losing their shipping accounts.

"Under the new agreement, UPS is only required to give customers a ten-day notice before cutting them off from the shipping service," AmmoLand's John Crump said.

Crump explained: "The volume necessary means that most online retailers and manufacturers are now cut off from shipping guns through the carrier unless the handgun is shipped using the expensive Next Day Air service."

UPS told customers it "updated its policy to adhere to nationwide regulations issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and a number of states."

Anti-gun group, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, has pressured FedEx and UPS to adopt "a policy of refusing to ship dangerous firearm products that are fueling the epidemic of gun violence in America." Giffords has routinely praised the Biden administration's attack on the Second Amendment.

Some firearms advocates say anti-gun think tanks like Giffords, pressuring private corporations to change their ways is actually "backdoor gun control."

"This is another example of the woke cancel culture coming from the anti-gun crowd," Erich Pratt, Senior Vice President of Gun Owners of America, told AmmoLand.

"The Second Amendment protects the right to keep and bear arms, and by default, that should include the right of gun makers to ship their firearms to market. If UPS is going to act like an enemy of our Constitutional rights, then they shouldn't receive a dime of federal taxpayers' money," Pratt said.

The UPS change will only hurt small to medium-sized manufacturers. The anti-gun community figured they couldn't outright ban guns, so they would attempt to weaponize corporations to bankrupt gun companies.