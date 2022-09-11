Police Rescue Fish and Chip Shop Owner Who Sparked Mob Fury by Celebrating Death of Queen ‘Lizard Liz’

September 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The late Queen Elizabeth II has been mourned by millions after her death this week, with Britons pointing to the Queen as a beloved national symbol. One owner of a […] The post Police Rescue Fish and Chip Shop Owner Who Sparked Mob Fury by Celebrating Death of Queen 'Lizard Liz' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...