US Bureaucrats Warn Of Chinese “Distinct Threat”

September 11, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The rulers of the United States appear to be desperately trying to ignite a war of some kind. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently said: “I think it remains a distinct threat that there could be a military contingency around Taiwan.” Sullivan made the comments while appearing on ‘The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg TV. He …



Read More...