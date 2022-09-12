Brickbat: That’s Bats, Man

September 12, 2022 | Tags: california, REASON

The San Mateo, California, Board of Supervisors has asked the state attorney general's office to investigate both Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office after Bolanos sent deputies to Indiana to raid automobile customizer Mark Racop's business. Racop builds working replicas of the Batmobile from the 1966 TV series. Racop is involved in a dispute with Sam Anagnostou, an Atherton, California, real estate agent who bought a Batmobile. Racop said Anagnostou missed a payment. Anagnostou eventually paid off his purchase, but Racop moved him to the back of the line, and Anagnostou became angry when he found it could be two years before his Batmobile would be delivered. A judge dismissed Anagnostou's civil case against Racop. So, Anagnostou asked Bolanos, a Facebook friend, to intervene.

The post Brickbat: That's Bats, Man appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...