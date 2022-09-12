Google, IBM Quietly Backtrack on Race-Conscious Fellowships in Wake of Free Beacon Reports

September 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Google and IBM are quietly backtracking in the wake of Washington Free Beacon reports about the companies capping the number of white and Asian students whom universities can nominate for prestigious research fellowships, which required that half of each school’s nominees be underrepresented minorities. The post Google, IBM Quietly Backtrack on Race-Conscious Fellowships in Wake of Free Beacon Reports appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...