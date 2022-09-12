Michelle Obama Wears The Ugliest Looking Pair Of Jeans You’ll Ever See And Raises A LOT of Eyebrows

September 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Say whatever you will about Michelle Obama… Some may believe she’s an amazingly strong woman who’s a champion role model for young women all over the world. Others may think she’s a self-centered, narcissist with Marxist beliefs who hates this country and anyone who doesn’t look like she does. But either way, one thing we should all be able to agree on is that Michelle Obama has some of the worst fashion taste on the planet. Sorry, but it’s true. This woman not only chooses some of the ugliest outfits, but she has no “style,” no look that’s her own.



Read More...