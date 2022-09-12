The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Scotland Boos the New King; Grumbles During Charles III Proclamation Silenced as Cannons Are Fired Off

September 12, 2022   |   Tags:

Days after the death of longtime U.K. monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III was officially named her successor on Saturday. A proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday probably did […] The post Scotland Boos the New King; Grumbles During Charles III Proclamation Silenced as Cannons Are Fired Off appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x