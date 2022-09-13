Amazon Driver Rushes Into Burning Home, Saves Entire Family and Their Two Dogs

September 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

At a time in this country when everything feels like it’s going to hell in a handbasket, and nobody seems to care about their “neighbor” anymore, this story will reignite your soul and your belief in the American spirit. It involves an Amazon driver, who honestly deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom for what he did if you ask me. This young man is only 22 years old and he’s a hero. He saw something and then acted, and in doing so, he saved an entire family’s life, and their two precious dogs, to boot. The New York Post reported



Read More...