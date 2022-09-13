Another Russian Energy Exec Found Dead, 'Fell Overboard' Boat At Full Speed

Another one bites the dust...

Less than two weeks since Ravil Maganov, the vice president and chair of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died after falling out of a sixth floor hospital window in Moscow, another Russian energy executive has been found dead in mysterious circumstances.

39-year-old Ivan Pechorin, managing director of Putin's Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, fell off the side of a boat while sailing in the waters close to Russky Island near Cape Ignatiev, according to Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda.

For two days, rescuers searched for a man at sea near the coastline - unfortunately, he was found dead.

"On September 12, 2022, it became known about the tragic death of our colleague, Managing Director for the Aviation Industry of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation Ivan Pechorin. Ivan's death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation," representatives of the Development Corporation said.

According to The Mirror's Russia correspondent, he was personally selected by Putin for his role, and was described by Newsweek as Putin's "key man" in the region.

Interestingly, Pechorin's death comes just months after the corporation's former CEO Igor Nosov, 43, also died suddenly in February, reportedly from a stroke.

Pechorin's death is the latest in a string of unexplained or untimely deaths of Russian magnates connected to the energy industry in the last months.