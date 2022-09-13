Electric Scooter Fire Ignites Showroom, Kills 8 in Deadliest Incident Yet
September 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A sudden fire Monday engulfed an electric scooter dealer’s showroom in Mumbai, India, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 more, police told reporters. The incident is the deadliest […] The post Electric Scooter Fire Ignites Showroom, Kills 8 in Deadliest Incident Yet appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Electric Scooter Fire Ignites Showroom, Kills 8 in Deadliest Incident Yet
September 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A sudden fire Monday engulfed an electric scooter dealer’s showroom in Mumbai, India, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 more, police told reporters. The incident is the deadliest […] The post Electric Scooter Fire Ignites Showroom, Kills 8 in Deadliest Incident Yet appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Electric Scooter Fire Ignites Showroom, Kills 8 in Deadliest Incident Yet
September 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A sudden fire Monday engulfed an electric scooter dealer’s showroom in Mumbai, India, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 more, police told reporters. The incident is the deadliest […] The post Electric Scooter Fire Ignites Showroom, Kills 8 in Deadliest Incident Yet appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments