Has the FBI Identified You as an Extremist?

September 13, 2022

Is the FBI intentionally targeting proponents of smaller government? Or is it just a coincidence that a “Domestic Terrorists Symbols Guide” solely targets beliefs that fall on that part of the political spectrum? Identifying threats to individual and national security is of the utmost importance to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). But, at the cost of branding citizens as domestic terrorists, where do we draw the line?

On August 2, 2022, an article was published by the often controversial Project Veritas titled, “FBI Whistleblower LEAKS Bureau’s ‘Domestic Terrorists Symbols Guide’ on ‘Militia Violent Extreamists’ Citing Ashli Babbitt as MVE martyr.” This article had images that leaked “FBI Internal Use Only” documents containing information used to identify Militia Violent Extremists.

Militia Violent Extremists (MVE), as described by the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT), “are [individuals] motivated by a belief that private citizens must use violence to resist government overreach, combat purported tyranny, or maintain law and order.”

This definition of a domestic terrorist falls very close to what the framers envisioned as a right and duty so that we, as Americans, may protect our liberties.

Stephen P. Halbrook published a research article about the history of the second amendment and how it applies today. A well-regulated militia was a debate for congress in 1792. The Militia Act would require that all able-bodied white males would enroll in the militia and provide their arms. This gave the people the power to protect our natural rights.

The freedom of person.

The freedom of religion.

The freedom of property.

The freedom of press.

Are we to believe that because we have grown as a nation and evolved, we no longer retain the right that grants us the ability to defend all other liberties? Forming militias from the citizens that are officered by individuals selected among themselves is at the foundation of what it means to be an American.

Many of the symbols outlined in the leaked FBI documents have a rich and valued tradition dating back to the founding of this great nation: The Liberty Tree, the Betsey Ross Flag, the Gadsden Flag, and even refers vaguely to “revolutionary war imagery.” By associating with these symbols, you are potentially placing yourself under the scrutiny of the FBI as a domestic terrorist.

Wouldn’t people associating with historical symbolism be more likely to remain true to the constitution that is being upheld?

The second amendment is also under a great magnitude of scrutiny. The FBI cites that the second amendment allows MVEs to justify their existence due to the “right to bear arms” and “a well regulated militia.” Tens of millions of gun owners in America identify with the second amendment in some form or another, or they would not be in possession of a firearm.

Militia Violent Extremists do exist in the United States. They are bad. MVE’s desire to inflict violence when not in direct threat of tyrannical oppression is what disqualifies them from being a well regulated militia and labels them as domestic terrorists. The percentage of MVEs to regulated militias is low, and we can decrease it further. But equating individuals who display this imagry to these extremists is nonsensical.

ICCT states, “The US government can limit radicalization through transparency around its domestic activity, thereby countering the anti-authority sentiments and conspiracy theorists that fuel the movement.”

The leak of this document from the FBI does not invoke feelings of trust among its people and may actually push more people over the edge and make them believe the MVEs were right all along.

Is the FBI a pawn of the ruling class and being used to eliminate the second amendment? Are normal people who are invoking their constitutional liberties and respecting revolutionary symbolism being branded as domestic terrorists? It is time for some transparency.

