Brickbat: Flying High

September 14, 2022

New Orleans city policy requires employees flying on city business to take the lowest airfare possible or to reimburse the city the difference if they upgrade. But so far this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has run up $29,000 in first- and business-class airfare costs above what it would have cost her to fly coach. She said the city policy does not apply to her, and she will not refund any of that money to the city. Cantrell said she flies first class because it is safer. "Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world black women walk in," she said. Her aides fly coach.

