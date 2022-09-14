New FAIR Cost Analysis Says American Taxpayers Are Paying Billions For Illegal Immigrants

September 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a recent cost estimate by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, U.S. taxpayers are spending an additional $20 billion year to fulfill the demands of illegal aliens who entered the nation under the Biden administration (FAIR). The immigration organization said that it “conservatively calculates” that each illegal alien will end up costing American taxpayers $9,232, for a total annual cost of $20.4 billion, to feed the population. It comes on top of the $140 billion yearly expense that is now incurred to provide services and benefits to long-term illegal immigrants. The number is based on an estimated 2.3



Read More...