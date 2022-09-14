Pennsylvania Two Step: Fetterman To Oz － I’ll Debate You After Voting Starts

September 14, 2022

Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania John Fetterman has consented to a televised debate next month after receiving criticism from his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for “ducking” and “dodging” forums. The event will take place on October 25, precisely two weeks before the day of the general election on November 8, in Harrisburg, the state capital of Pennsylvania, and will be organized by Nexstar Television. The discussion will be broadcast live across the state. Following a stroke that occurred immediately before the Democratic primary in May, Fetterman is still making progress. Since securing the Democratic nomination, the lieutenant



