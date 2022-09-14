[VIDEO] Queens Royal Guardsmen Collapses On Live TV Right In Front of Her Coffin

September 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There was some very serious drama that happened as the Queen lay in state at the Palace of Westminster. A Queens Guardsmen went down like a sack of hammers. The poor man, just collapsed right there on live TV, and as mourners were filing in to pay their respects. All of this happened right in front of the Queens’ casket. Daily Mail reported that a guard has fainted off the podium while holding vigil next to the Queen’s Coffin as she lies in state inside the Palace of Westminster. Hundreds of thousands of mourners have been queuing to pay their final



Read More...