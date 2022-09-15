Arrests Made but Something Fishy Is Happening After Gun-Grabbing Democrat Karen Bass Had Guns Stolen From Her House

September 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The story of Los Angeles Democrat mayoral candidate Karen Bass and an alleged break-in at her home keeps getting weirder and weirder. Two suspects have been arrested, but none of the alarm bells that have been ringing since the incident have been silenced.

A lock-box with two registered firearms were stolen from Bass’s home Friday night. But as noted by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro appearing on The Five, something seems very off about the story:

“Let me tell you something. She’s got two guns that are registered for which she has no permits, okay? Only two guns are stolen, but they’re “safely and securely in a Brinks lock box.” How did the guy who allegedly is Hispanic that they’re referring to – they didn’t tell us how they got a description since no one was at home. Maybe they had a ring thing, or I don’t know. But how does a criminal not take cash? “There’s no identification number, no fingerprints? Not take jewelry, not take anything other than a box that you hope two guns are in? There isn’t a glass cover on a Brinks locks box. She has some issues, okay? As it relates to the gun, she only has it registered, she doesn’t have a permit. She’s had it for 40 years and never bothered to get a permit. I don’t know what’s going on, but I’ll tell you what, all my antennas are up here. Something is totally off. No criminal goes in and doesn’t take cash.”

As John Petrolino noted at Bearing Arms, the segment on The Five included a leftist view that should raise even more alarm bells:

The panel wouldn’t have been complete without the 5th host, or liberal host, Harold Ford Jr. weighing in with some lightly veiled anti-gun rhetoric. Ford’s comment was in support of so-called “smart guns”. While Ford did not outright use the term “smart gun”, his sentiment was received loud and clear by me. “[I]f we have technology to shut down people’s water and heat and air conditioning, these companies do, we ought to have the same kind of technology to make sure no one can use those guns, but for the person that owns the gun, if your guns are stolen. I mean something good ought to come out of this I hope all the facts come out. I take people at their word. I imagine the Congresswoman has not done anything here. No one is, I don’t think anyone’s suggesting that…” Out of the entire exchange and story, this was Ford’s takeaway? A sales pitch for “smart guns”? Ford did ever-so-smoothly slip that bit of rhetoric in, and honestly it went either unnoticed or unacknowledged by the other panelists. No one popped up and said that the idea was malarkey. The non-addressing of Ford’s comment, we don’t know if it was just an oversight or not. I’d like to hope that the “conservative” wing of the show would have picked up on the detail, but they did not utter a peep on it. I would also like to think the conservative pundits would point out how ridiculous and unconstitutional the notion of a so-called “smart gun” would be. The talking point could have been since Bass is of the anti-gun cloth, that’d be an option for her, but we all know that the anti-freedom caucus wants to mandate “smart guns” for all. If these panelists outright ignored the comment for some political reason, then shame on them. The mystery of Bass’s missing firearms will hopefully be just a blip on the radar, with the absurdity of it being pointed out by her campaign and party before it becomes some further call to restrict rights. Does this have the stench of a publicity stunt? Maybe. Were her firearms actually stolen? Who knows. Regardless, the Five point out both the hypocrisy that Tom noted, the fishiness of the story, and of course the pinko got to slide in his anti-gun rhetoric.

There seems to be an agenda in play. Whenever Democrat lawmakers are involved, that’s never a stretch to believe. But in this case, the various stories being told and speculation being lobbed about what really happened and why it’s happening should make us question the entire narrative. According to ABC7, arrests have been made:

Police later identified the suspects as Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24. They were located in a suspect vehicle in the area of Hazeltine Avenue and Sylvan Street in Van Nuys on Tuesday night, LAPD said. Police say the suspect vehicle and its license plate number were seen outside Bass’ home during the burglary. Both men were booked into jail for residential burglary. Munoz is being held on $500,000 bail, while Espinoza is being held without bail.

Even if we look past the hypocrisy of a gun-grabbing Democrat candidate owning her own firearms because she’s obviously above the people she wants to rule, we cannot get around the peculiarities in this case. Why was nothing else stolen? How did the suspects know they would find two firearms? Did they realize they were breaking into the home of a mayoral candidate? Is something very sinister taking place in Los Angeles surrounding a Democrat politician?

At least the answer to the last question is obvious. At any given moment, there will always be something sinister surrounding Democrat politicians.

The post Arrests Made but Something Fishy Is Happening After Gun-Grabbing Democrat Karen Bass Had Guns Stolen From Her House appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



