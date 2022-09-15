The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Awards $80 Million Contract That Prohibits GPS Monitoring Of Illegal Immigrants

September 15, 2022

The Biden administration is spending nearly $80 million on a new system to monitor illegal immigrants that prohibits the use of any GPS technology, a decision that experts say will make it impossible to locate their whereabouts after their release into the United States. The post Biden Admin Awards $80 Million Contract That Prohibits GPS Monitoring Of Illegal Immigrants appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


